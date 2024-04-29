Man, 33, shot to death in South Chicago

A man was shot several times and killed Sunday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police responded to a report of shots fired just before 11 p.m. and found the 33-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue, according to CPD.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Investigation revealed a dark-colored vehicle was seen driving away from the scene of the shooting.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.