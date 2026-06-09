South Elgin man injured officer, threatened to shoot during standoff, police say

The Brief A 56-year-old South Elgin man, Wasfi Farooqui, was arrested after police said he resisted arrest, injured an officer and barricaded himself inside a home on Oakwood Lane on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said Farooqui, who had multiple felony warrants and was on pretrial release, threatened to shoot officers during the standoff before Kane County SWAT took him into custody without incident. Farooqui faces charges of aggravated resisting arrest, threatening a public official and two counts of resisting a police officer. He remains held at the Kane County Jail.



A South Elgin man faces felony charges after police said he resisted arrest, injured an officer and barricaded himself inside a home during a standoff Tuesday afternoon.

The backstory:

The incident occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. at a residence in the 500 block of Oakwood Lane in South Elgin.

According to police, officers arrived at the home and encountered a man who had multiple felony arrest warrants from Kane County. Authorities said the man was standing outside the residence when officers attempted to take him into custody.

Police said the man resisted arrest, struck an officer, causing minor injuries, and then fled into the home.

Once inside, the man barricaded himself in a bedroom and threatened to shoot officers, according to authorities.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including the Kane County SWAT team. Police said negotiators and officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but those efforts were unsuccessful. SWAT officers later entered the residence and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Suspect charged:

Pictured is Wasfi Farooqui, 56, of South Elgin.

The suspect was identified as Wasfi Farooqui, 56, of South Elgin.

Authorities said Farooqui was on pretrial release in Kane County on multiple charges at the time of the incident.

Following an investigation, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office approved the following charges against Farooqui:

Aggravated resisting arrest (Class 3 felony)

Threatening a public official (Class 4 felony)

Two counts of resisting a police officer (Class A misdemeanor)

What's next:

Farooqui remains in custody at the Kane County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.