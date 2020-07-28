South Holland driver's facility to reopen Wednesday

A driver’s services facility in South Holland that closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 is set to reopen Wednesday.

The facility at 41 W. 162nd Street has been “thoroughly cleaned and disinfected,” according to Secretary of State Jesse White’s office.

The Illinois secretary of state’s office reminded customers there’s no need to rush to the facility as the expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and registration stickers have been extended until Nov. 1.

Drivers are encouraged to preregister online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com to reduce wait times.