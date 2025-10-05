Fire on Chicago’s South Side leaves 3 hospitalized, officials say

The Brief An apartment fire on Chicago's South Side left three people in the hospital early Sunday morning. The cause of the fire was unclear.



What we know:

The fire happened in the 1900 block of E. 73rd Place in the South Shore neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

An apartment fire on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning left three people in the hospital. (Chicago Fire Department)

Three patients were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Two females were in critical condition, and one male was in fair condition.

One photo posted on the fire department's X account appeared to show extensive damage from outside the building.

CFD did not provide further details.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire was under investigation.