South Shore Line hosting job fair this week

This week may put you "on track" for an exciting job opportunity.

The South Shore Line is hosting a job fair Tuesday and offering competitive pay, tuition reimbursement and union membership to those who make the cut.

So, if you've always dreamed of riding the rails full time this may be your chance.

"We'll be increasing our workforce to 110, 120 people over the next couple of years, anywhere from our entry-level coach cleaner lead terminal carman, to signal maintainers, electricians, machinists, train dispatchers, conductors, train engineers, patrolmen, the whole gamut of operations it takes to run this railroad on a daily basis," said South Shore President Michael Noland.

The railroad promotes from within and gives extensive training for workers to grow into new roles.