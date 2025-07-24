South Shore Line train strikes pedestrian in Gary

A South Shore Line train struck a pedestrian Thursday morning in northwest Indiana.

South Shore Line train hits pedestrian

What we know:

The collision happened around 6 a.m. in Gary, according to the rail service.

The scene was cleared roughly an hour later and train traffic resumed. Some westbound trains are experiencing delays of over an hour.

What we don't know:

No details have been given on the status of the pedestrian or why they were struck.