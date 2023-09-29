South Shore shooting leaves 14-year-old boy wounded

A 14-year-old boy was shot on a sidewalk in South Shore Friday morning.

Police say the victim was walking with another person in the 2100 block of East 75th Street around 3 a.m. when an unknown male fired shots at them.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

There is no one in custody for the shooting. Detectives are investigating.

He was the second child shot overnight. A 10-year-old girl was struck by gunfire outside her bedroom window around 11 p.m. Thursday.