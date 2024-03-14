Expand / Collapse search

South Shore shooting: Man charged with first-degree murder

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
South Shore
Pictured is Kenn Whitfield, 32. He's charged with first-degree murder.

CHICAGO - A 32-year-old Chicago man is charged in a deadly South Shore shooting that occurred last year.

Kenn Whitfield is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. He was arrested March 13. 

Chicago police say his charge stems from the morning of June 26, 2023, when he allegedly shot and killed a 25-year-old woman in the 7400 block of S South Shore Drive. 

Further details on the shooting and the woman's identity haven't been released. 

Whitfield is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on March 15. 