South Shore shooting: Man charged with first-degree murder

A 32-year-old Chicago man is charged in a deadly South Shore shooting that occurred last year.

Kenn Whitfield is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. He was arrested March 13.

Chicago police say his charge stems from the morning of June 26, 2023, when he allegedly shot and killed a 25-year-old woman in the 7400 block of S South Shore Drive.

Further details on the shooting and the woman's identity haven't been released.

Whitfield is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on March 15.