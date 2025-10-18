Chicago crime: Woman shot, killed while exiting bus on South Side, CPD says

The Brief A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed while getting off a private bus overnight on Chicago's South Side. No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, police say. The victim has not been identified.



The shooting happened in the 5400 block of S. Shields Avenue in the Fuller Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to the scene around 12:40 a.m. for a call of a person shot.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman, was getting off a private bus when an unidentified gunman inside the bus shot her.

She was hit in the right thigh, police said.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified. No one is in custody.

Police did not provide further details.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.