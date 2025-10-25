Expand / Collapse search

Fire on Chicago's South Side leaves 2 firefighters hurt, officials say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  October 25, 2025 10:09am CDT
Crews respond to large fire on Chicago's South Side

Crews responded to a large building fire on Chicago's South Side.

CHICAGO - Two Chicago firefighters were hospitalized after battling a blaze at an abandoned building on the city's South Side late Friday night.

What we know:

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the 6200 block of S. Peoria Street in Englewood a little after 11 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Fire crews put out the fire at an abandoned building.

Two firefighters were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the fire.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Fire Department and the Chicago Police Department.

