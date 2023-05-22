Southwest Side businesses warned about uptick in armed robberies

Chicago police are telling businesses in the Vittum Park and LeClaire Courts neighborhoods on the Southwest Side to be on alert after an uptick in armed robberies reported this month.

In each instance, the suspect enters the building, shows a handgun and demands money, a community alert from Chicago police said.

The robberies took place at:

9:30 a.m. May 11 in the 5000 block of South Cicero Avenue;

8:30 p.m. May 11 in the 4500 block of South Cicero Avenue; and

9:04 p.m. May 20 in the 5100 block of South Cicero Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as an African American male between the ages of 20 and 30, standing about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot, and weighing approximately 165 to 190 pounds.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.