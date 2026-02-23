Spoken word and second chances: Reentry program uplifts women at Cook County Jail

The Brief Seventy-five incarcerated women at Cook County Jail participated in a Black History Month spoken word showcase through the Bridge to Freedom reentry program, celebrating identity and resilience. Founded in 2009, Bridge to Freedom provides counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy, and reentry planning focused on housing, education, employment, and family reunification. Organizers say creative expression helps women process trauma, build confidence, and prepare for life after release, reinforcing the message: "I am somebody."



Inside the Cook County Jail, the sound echoing through Division 3 Annex wasn’t the usual clank of metal doors, it was applause.

Seventy-five incarcerated women gathered for a spoken word showcase as part of Bridge to Freedom, a faith-based reentry program focused on preparing participants for life after release. The event, held during Black History Month, blended poetry, counseling, and empowerment with a message rooted in civil rights history.

"I might be in jail, but I am somebody," one woman declared, drawing cheers from the crowd.

The phrase was popularized by civil rights leader Jesse Jackson Sr. during the Civil Rights Movement. Decades later, the affirmation continues to resonate — particularly in spaces where identity and dignity can feel stripped away.

Life beyond bars :

Founded in 2009, Bridge to Freedom offers counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy, and structured reentry planning. Organizers say preparation begins long before release, with participants focusing on housing, education, employment readiness, and reconnecting with family.

Dr. Keyuana Muhammad, assistant executive director of programs, said initiatives like this are critical to breaking cycles of incarceration.

"Programs like this motivate women," Muhammad said. "A lot of times, people feel like they become victims of their circumstances. They become hopeless. Programs like this allow people to remain resilient and continue to persevere."

According to jail officials, the program serves dozens of women at a time, emphasizing accountability and stability as key components of successful reentry.

Finding a voice:

For many participants, the spoken word component offers something less tangible but equally important: a voice.

"Living this lifestyle brought on great trauma… all I wished for was the love of my mother," one woman shared during her performance.

The creative expression workshops encourage women to confront past trauma, reflect on personal growth, and envision their futures. Organizers say the performances also build confidence and communication skills — tools that can prove essential upon release.

What's next:

Dominique, a program participant preparing for reentry, said she feels optimistic about what lies ahead.

"I have a lot to look forward to," she said. "Yes, I’ve been there, but look at where I’ve come. Look at how far I’m going. If I can do it, you can do it."

As Black History Month highlights stories of resilience and progress, organizers say the event serves as a reminder that history is not only found in textbooks, but also in moments of transformation happening now.

Inside Cook County Jail, for at least one afternoon, the message was clear:

"I am somebody."