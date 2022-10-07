'Spotlite Project' tracks police-involved shooting incidents across Illinois

There is now a statewide registry tracking police officers' use of force.

The online database, called the Spotlite Project, tracks police-involved shooting incidents.

From 2014 to 2021, there were 694 police-involved cases of use of force — 62 percent are in Cook County alone.

This is the first time there has been a complete accounting of police use of lethal force across the state.

Illinois State Police tracks the information, but Spotlite was able to identify more than twice as many police-involved shooting incidents than previously reported.

Funded through the University of Illinois, the statewide registry is meant to improve accountability and rebuild the public perception of law enforcement.

Spotlite includes any incident when police use firearms — including those with nonfatal outcomes, as well as any other use of force that results in a death.

The website allows you to download data.