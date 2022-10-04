Expand / Collapse search

Spread of Covid-19 in Illinois at lowest rate since April

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Coronavirus in Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Spread of Covid-19 in Illinois at lowest rate since April

Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health cite the state's high vaccination rate for the declines.

CHICAGO - Covid-19 is spreading at the lowest rate in Illinois since April.

As of Monday, the statewide cases were 12.4 percent. The lowest point this year was 8.4 on March 22.

Hospitalizations and deaths are also down.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Community transmission levels for every county of Illinois are currently at low or medium ratings.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health cite the state's high vaccination rate for the declines.