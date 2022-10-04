Spread of Covid-19 in Illinois at lowest rate since April

Covid-19 is spreading at the lowest rate in Illinois since April.

As of Monday, the statewide cases were 12.4 percent. The lowest point this year was 8.4 on March 22.

Hospitalizations and deaths are also down.

Community transmission levels for every county of Illinois are currently at low or medium ratings.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health cite the state's high vaccination rate for the declines.