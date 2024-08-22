Convicted felon and alleged gang member arrested in St. Charles after discharging firearm near child: police

article

A convicted felon was arrested this week after allegedly discharging a firearm in St. Charles.

Kyle Burnett, 36, of Aurora, was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon while on parole, unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (no FOID), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (no CCL), reckless discharge of a weapon and endangering the life or health of a child.

At about 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, St. Charles police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of East Main Street for a report of shots fired in the area.

The 911 caller stated that a man and two women, one of whom was carrying a small child, were walking between the Super 8 Hotel and an adjacent strip mall. Additionally, the caller said there was a "negligent" or "accidental discharge" of a handgun by the man.

Within three minutes, officers arrived, located the group and saw a handgun in the man's pocket.

The man was later identified as Burnett, and he was safely taken into custody, police said. No one was struck by gunfire.

Burnett's pre-trial detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.