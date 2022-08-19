St. Sabina hosts end-of-summer block party on Chicago's South Side

A big back-to-school party rocked Chicago’s South Side Friday night.

It was the latest summer block party from Saint Sabina Catholic Church in Auburn Gresham.

For this block party, Renaissance Park was filled with music, games and plenty of giveaways.

There was also food on hand for one-thousand people, and free haircuts.

Father Michael Pfleger, the pastor of St. Sabina, says the goal of the event was to bring the community together, especially the children who needed a night of fun.

The block party was running from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.