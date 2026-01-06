Stabbing attack on CTA Red Line platform leaves man, woman wounded

The Brief A man and a woman were stabbed during a fight late Monday on a CTA Red Line platform on the South Side. Both victims were hospitalized in fair condition, and the suspect fled. No arrests have been made as detectives continue investigating amid heightened scrutiny of CTA safety.



A man and a woman were stabbed Monday night during a fight on a CTA Red Line platform on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The stabbing happened just before 11 p.m. on the 69th Street station platform. Police said a 24-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman got into a fight with another person on the platform when the suspect pulled out a "sharp object" and attacked both victims.

The woman was stabbed in the chest while the man was stabbed in the upper back. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where they were listed in fair condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.

Big picture view:

The incident comes as the CTA is under increasing scrutiny by the federal government, which is demanding more action to cut crime and threatening the loss of around $50 million in funding if the transit agency does not act quickly.