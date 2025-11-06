Starbucks holiday menu 2025: New drinks, Hello Kitty collab, and ‘Bearista’ cup

The Brief Starbucks' 2025 holiday menu launches Nov. 6. with brand-new treats and festive merchandise. A limited-edition Hello Kitty collaboration will feature mugs, tumblers and holiday gift cards. The viral glass ‘Bearista’ teddy bear cup is also available Nov. 6.



It’s officially holiday season at Starbucks. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 6, the coffee chain is rolling out its 2025 holiday menu across U.S. and Canadian stores, featuring returning favorites, brand-new treats, festive merchandise – and even a Hello Kitty collaboration.

Holiday drinks return with a twist

Starbucks holiday lineup is bringing back beloved classics like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Ice Sugar Cookie Latte and Iced Gingerbread Chai.

Starbucks Holiday shoot at a store on Mercer Island on October 14, 2025. (Photo by Joshua Trujillo, Starbucks)

A new addition this year is the Iced Sugar Cookie Breve, a richer, creamier version made with half-and-half.

Fans of cold coffee can also add one of several holiday cold foams – available in flavors like Peppermint Chocolate, Caramel Brulee, Sugar Cookie and Gingerbread Cream.

Festive bakery favorites

The bakery case is also dressed for the holidays. Starbucks is debuting the Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread, made of warm croissant pieces coated in cinnamon sugar and crunchy streusel.

Returning fan favorites include the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, along with the new Polar Bear Cake Pop – a vanilla cake dipped in white chocolate icing and topped with an adorable read hat.

New cups and collectibles

This year’s holiday cup designs take inspiration from the green and red aprons worn by Starbucks baristas. Each cup features festive ribbons, nostalgic plaids, and cozy textures.

And mark your calendars: Red Cup Day returns Nov. 13. Customers who order a handcrafted holiday beverage that day will receive a free collectible reusable red cup while supplies last.

‘Bearista’ cold cup and Hello Kitty collaboration

Starbucks’ 2025 holiday merchandise lineup might be its most whimsical yet. The collection includes the Glass Bearista Cold Cup, Gingerbread Cookie Tumbler, Holiday Puppy Tumbler, Siren’s Tail Mug and a limited-edition Hello Kitty collab.

Starbucks Holiday shoot at a store on Mercer Island on October 14, 2025. (Photo by Joshua Trujillo, Starbucks)

Inside the Chicago Starbucks Reserve Roastery

At Chicago’s five-story Starbucks Reserve Roastery, the holidays will shine even brighter.

The flagship location is introducing indulgent new menu items like the Caramel Miso Hot Cocoa, Hot Cocoa Duo Flight and the Holiday Espresso Martini Flight.