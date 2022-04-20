State worker charged in DUI crash that decapitated woman in Chicago

A state employee whose blood alcohol content was allegedly more than two times the legal limit is facing charges in a DUI crash earlier this week that decapitated another woman, Cook County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Adriana Roman, 37, faces counts of aggravated DUI causing death and reckless homicide in the crash, which happened shortly after midnight on Monday in the 3400 block of South California Avenue.

Seconds before the crash, Roman was driving 79 mph before she exited Interstate 55 and slammed into a grass median that runs down the middle of California Avenue, Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said.

When Roman’s car struck the curb it went airborne, landed on its passenger side and collided with 36-year-old Krystle Levy’s sedan in the northbound lanes of California, Murphy said.

The impact sheared the roof off of the sedan, decapitating Levy, Murphy said.

Roman was found belted inside her car when police arrived, authorities said. She was taken to a hospital and allegedly found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.183 — more than twice the 0.08 legal limit to drive.

Defense attorney Michael Baker said Roman works for the state’s Department of Human Services inspecting homes for use as daycare centers and is the mother of three children.

Baker acknowledged the details of the crash were "horrific," but noted that Roman had never even received a speeding ticket before and had several health issues.

DHS officials couldn’t be reached.

Judge Susana Ortiz ordered Roman’s bail set at $80,000. Ortiz also forbid Roman from taking any intoxicating substances while on bond and imposed a curfew.

She is expected back in court May 10.