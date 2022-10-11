Stolen car crashes into building after hitting Chicago police SUV

A Chicago police SUV was involved in a bad crash on the city's West Side Tuesday night.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. near Roosevelt Road and Kilbourn Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

The other vehicle involved, a Kia, wound up slamming into a building. Police say it was stolen.

One officer was taken to Rush Hospital in good condition.

Two people in the Kia ran away from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.