Stolen car crashes into building after hitting Chicago police SUV

By FOX 32 News and FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
North Lawndale
FOX 32 Chicago

A Chicago police SUV was involved in a bad crash on the city's West Side Tuesday night.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. near Roosevelt Road and Kilbourn Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

The other vehicle involved, a Kia, wound up slamming into a building. Police say it was stolen.

One officer was taken to Rush Hospital in good condition.

Two people in the Kia ran away from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.