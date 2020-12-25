Stolen car from Elmhurst found in Chicago — but dog that was inside is still missing

article

A dog that was left inside a car stolen in Elmhurst is still missing after the vehicle was found Thursday on the West Side of Chicago.

The driver of the stolen car told Chicago police officers that he traded five bags of crack cocaine for the car in Chicago, Elmhurst police said in a statement.

The 2004 Pontiac Vibe was stolen Tuesday after its owner left the keys inside it at the At Home parking lot, at 265 Rt. 83, police said.

A tan female Terrier-Shi Zu mix named Zoey was inside the car at the time of the 9:50 a.m. theft, police said.

Zoey is still missing, but the dog was last seen Tuesday inside the car in the 11th CPD District on the West Side.

Police asked anyone with tips to call Elmhurst police at 630-530-3050.