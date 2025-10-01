String of antisemitic property damage reported in Hyde Park: police

The Brief Chicago police issued a warning after a series of antisemitic graffiti and stickers were found on public and private property in the Hyde Park neighborhood between June and September 2025. Incidents targeted items such as mailboxes, stop signs, Amazon lockers, and emergency bells, with at least nine cases reported on University Avenue, 53rd Street, 54th Street, 55th Street, and Greenwood Avenue. Authorities urge residents to keep areas well lit, report suspicious activity, preserve surveillance footage, and provide information to Area One Detectives or through CDPTIP.com (reference #P25-1-073D).



Chicago police are warning of a string of criminal property damages in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

What we know:

In the reported incidents, the offender(s) place stickers and/or graffiti antisemitic phrases on mailboxes, stop signs, Amazon lockers, emergency bells and other types of property.

Dates and locations:

5100 block of South University Avenue, June 23 at 2:41 p.m. (Hyde Park)

1300 block of East 53rd Street, June 24 between 1 and 2 a.m. (Hyde Park)

1300 block of East 54th Street, June 24 at 10:07 p.m. (Hyde Park)

1200 block of East 53rd Street, June 29 at 8:57 p.m. (Hyde Park)

1500 block of East 55th Street, June 30 at 11:25 a.m. (Hyde Park)

1600 block of East 55th Street, July 22 at 9:52 a.m. (Hyde Park)

5000 block of South Greenwood Avenue, July 22 at 11 a.m. (Hyde Park)

1300 block of East 53rd Street, Aug. 25 at 2:20 p.m. (Hyde Park)

1600 block of East 53rd Street, Sept. 22 at 10:18 p.m. (Hyde Park)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to keep your property well lit, report suspicious behavior, save any surveillance video, and contact the police and remain on the scene when possible.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CDPTIP.com and use reference #P25-1-073D.