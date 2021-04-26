String of business robberies reported on Northwest Side

Chicago police are seeking a man in connection to a string of business robberies in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, the man entered a business and demanded money at gunpoint from the cash register, Chicago police said.

The roberries happened:

April 13 in the 4300 block of North Kedzie Avenue;

April 20 in the 4100 block of West Lawrence Avenue; and

April 23 in the 4900 block of North Pulaski Road.

The suspect is between 20 to 40 years old and about 5-foot-7 to 6-foot-1, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.