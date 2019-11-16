Student accused of threatening violence at Naperville high school

A teenager is facing felony charges for allegedly making violent threats against their high school Thursday in west suburban Naperville.

The teen was charged with disorderly conduct for making “verbal threats of violence” towards Wheatland Academy, Naperville police said. Police did not name the teenager because they are a minor.

In a phone message sent to parents on Thursday, Principal Cecilia Tobin said that school officials “became aware of a student making threatening comments” and notified Naperville police.

“Please know that although threatening remarks were made, no students or staff were in danger,” Tobin said.

Wheatland Academy officials could not be reached for comment Saturday morning.

Naperville police declined to provide further details on the nature of the threat.