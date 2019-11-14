Students disciplined after racist video sparks fight in Tinley Park high school

article

A Tinley Park high school has disciplined students and added extra officers after an alleged series of racist incidents led to a fight on Tuesday.

In a letter shared with families, Victor Andrew High School Principal Bob Nolting said a video of a “culturally insensitive act” was AirDropped to students’ phones before the start of the school day, resulting in a “physical altercation.”

A parent of a high school sophomore shared a video with the Sun-Times that shows the racist photos allegedly shared with students.

The video shows photos of two people with apparently darkened faces with the captions “I’m a n—a” and “blackface is sweeping the nation.”

In an email, the parent alleges there were several fights Tuesday, and that one student allegedly brought a Koran to school and burned it before spitting on a Muslim student’s face.

In his letter, Nolting did not confirm or deny the Koran burning and did not say whether there was more than one fight that took place. He said, “all students involved in this incident have been equally and appropriately disciplined.”

Nolting could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

At one point during the fight, a rumor arose that one student had a weapon, though that charge was later deemed unfounded, Nolting wrote.

“The school will continue to monitor social media and respond to any concerns brought forward,” Nolting wrote. “Through our investigation, we feel there is no imminent threat or safety ​concern ​at school.”

Staff presence was increased following the fight and two additional Tinley Park police officers were on hand during passing periods, Nolting said.