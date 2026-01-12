Suburban Chicago felon held in custody after loaded gun found during traffic stop, prosecutors say

The Brief A judge ordered a Plainfield man to remain in custody after he was allegedly found with a loaded gun during a Naperville traffic stop. The man, a convicted felon, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. His next court date is scheduled for early February.



A judge has ordered a suburban Chicago man to remain in custody after police reportedly found a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Naperville over the weekend.

What we know:

Prosecutors said 30-year-old Deion Kidd, a convicted felon from Plainfield, appeared in court Monday morning and a judge granted the state's request to deny him pretrial release.

Deion Kidd

He is charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon with a previous felony conviction, another count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and several misdemeanor and petty offenses, including resisting a police officer and having open alcohol in a vehicle.

The backstory:

According to prosecutors, Naperville police pulled over Kidd’s vehicle at around 11:20 p.m. Saturday on Diehl Road after observing what they said was an improper lane change, windows that appeared to be tinted too dark, and Kidd making sudden movements inside the vehicle to the glovebox and rear floorboard.

Because of the sudden movements, officers reportedly asked him to get out of the car and he complied. They searched his vehicle and said they found a clear cup on the floorboard that smelled of alcohol.

As police went to check the glovebox, Kidd allegedly tried to pull his arm away and resisted an officer. He was then put in handcuffs.

At that point, officers searched the glovebox where they reportedly found a loaded Glock 46 handgun inside. They also discovered a bottle of tequila in the trunk, which could be reached from the backseat of the car, according to prosecutors.

What they're saying:

"As a convicted felon, Mr. Kidd has forfeited his right to lawfully possess a firearm," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

"Public safety remains the foundation of my office and the allegations that Mr. Kidd unlawfully possessed a loaded gun are extremely concerning and will be met with the full force of the law."

What's next:

Kidd’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2.