Suburban Chicago man charged with child porn after K9 bust: 'Deeply disturbing'

article

The Brief A Deerfield man was arrested after investigators said they found child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices. Prosecutors approved 10 felony charges and plan to seek his detention. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.



A Lake County man has been charged after detectives reportedly found dozens of images and videos of child sexual abuse during a search of his suburban home.

What we know:

Detectives launched an investigation after receiving a tip from a social media provider indicating a device in Lake County possessed child pornography, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. The investigation led police to a home in the 400 block of Jonquil Terrace in Deerfield.

On Thursday, sheriff's detectives executed a search warrant at the home with the assistance of several other law enforcement agencies and electronic detection K9s Enzo and Grip.

Investigators said they seized electronic devices belonging to 49-year-old Rami M. Gabriel that held dozens of images and videos involving children as young as toddlers. Detectives also uncovered evidence that found Gabriel talked with people online about sexual violence and expressed a sexual interest in children, officials said.

Gabrield was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography. Prosecutors said they plan to seek his detention while he awaits trial.

What they're saying:

"The crimes uncovered in this investigation are deeply disturbing and represent the worst kind of exploitation of children. Through close collaboration with our law enforcement partners, our detectives acted quickly to identify an individual who posed a serious threat to the most vulnerable members of our community," Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement.

Authorities said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they or their children may have had contact with Gabriel is urged to contact Lake County sheriff’s detectives.