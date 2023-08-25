Suburban football team moving season opener location due to increase in 'violent events'

A suburban football team will not be playing its season opener at home Friday night.

Waukegan High School's varsity football game will be moved to Round Lake High School from Weiss Field as a precaution.

According to the school, there was an increase in violent events that occurred in the community this week and for the safety of the students, faculty and fans, the location will be moved.

The Freshman football game will continue as planned at Weiss Field at 9 a.m. Saturday.