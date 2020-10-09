Suburban high school athletes to Pritzker, Ezike: ‘Let us play’

Suburban high school athletes and their parents continue to fight to get back on the field, and court, as basketball season is not too far away.

Illinois has been stricter than many other states, saying those sports, as well as hockey and volleyball, are high-to-medium risk for the spread of the virus.

Student athletes, however, say, “sports for us is a dream, it’s a goal.”

Fifty people gathered Friday at Denning Park in La Grange, which is blocks away from the home of Illinois Department of Public Health Director Doctor Ngozi Ezike.

“Doctor and Governor Pritzker, let us play,” a speaker at the rally proclaimed.

The crowd says it is not enough to allow cross-country, swimming, tennis and golf to be the only sports played this fall.

Advertisement

Casey Urlacher, who is the niece of former Bear Brian Urlacher, plays basketball and travels with her AAU team.

“My travelling team, there’s been no outbreaks,” she said.

All eyes are on high school basketball now, because the season would start November 16.