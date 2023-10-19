Suburban K9 trainee finds several hundred pounds of cannabis in odor-proof packaging
BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - A suburban K9 probationary officer was very proud of himself after catching a major break Wednesday.
Blue Island police say K9 Rocco, who is training to become an official officer, located several hundred pounds of marijuana packaged in odor-proof material.
"Outlaws, beware…Rocco is near!" Blue Island police said.
No additional information about the bust were made available at this time.