Suburban K9 trainee finds several hundred pounds of cannabis in odor-proof packaging

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
K9 Rocco poses with display of drugs found in recent Blue Island bust. 

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - A suburban K9 probationary officer was very proud of himself after catching a major break Wednesday. 

Blue Island police say K9 Rocco, who is training to become an official officer, located several hundred pounds of marijuana packaged in odor-proof material. 

"Outlaws, beware…Rocco is near!" Blue Island police said.

No additional information about the bust were made available at this time. 