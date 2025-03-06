Suburban man allegedly swindled clients with fake business opportunities

The Brief Ralph Rogers III, 62, of Batavia, was indicted on six counts of wire fraud for allegedly soliciting clients to invest in fake business opportunities. From 2021 to 2023, Rogers is accused of presenting himself as an investment advisor, convincing clients to invest in ventures like fiber optic cable installation, copper piping, and a fitness recovery studio. He allegedly used the funds for personal expenses instead. Rogers’ arraignment in federal court has not yet been scheduled. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Pinkston, with the FBI’s Chicago Field Office leading the investigation.



A Batavia man was indicted this week on federal fraud charges for allegedly swindling clients by soliciting them to invest in nonexistent business opportunities.

Ralph Rogers III, also known as "Tres Rogers," 62, faces six counts of wire fraud.

What we know:

The indictment, announced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Chicago, accuses Rogers of posing as an entrepreneur and investment advisor from 2021 to 2023.

He allegedly convinced multiple individuals to invest in business ventures such as fiber optic cable installation, copper piping, a fitness recovery studio, and materials for auto parts manufacturing.

Instead of investing the funds, Rogers is accused of using the money for personal expenses, including travel, jewelry, apparel, and gym fees.

What's next:

Rogers’ arraignment in federal court has not yet been scheduled. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Pinkston, with the investigation led by the FBI’s Chicago Field Office.