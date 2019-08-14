Suburban man gets 25 years for trying to trade child porn to molest kids

article

A Skokie man who tried to trade child pornography for the opportunity to molest two children was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly issued the sentence Tuesday to 32-year-old Ronald Feder, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. His prison term will be followed by 25 years of supervised release.

Feder met an undercover investigator at a Lincolnwood coffee shop in December 2017 and handed over a flash drive containing 453 videos and 7,932 images of child pornography, prosecutors said.

He talked with the undercover officer online and thought he was delivering the child porn "in exchange for what Feder thought would be access to molest the individual's nephew and niece," prosecutors wrote in a statement.

Feder was arrested at the coffee shop and has remained in custody since, prosecutors said. The meeting and the online conversations took place while he was out on bond for other child porn charges. He was prohibited from accessing the internet as a condition of his bond.

A grand jury originally indicted Feder in September 2016 for allegedly possessing explicit images of a minor under the age of 12, prosecutors said. He was living overseas at the time while working as a civilian employee for U.S. armed forces.

Feder pleaded guilty earlier this year in both cases, officials said.

He is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records.