Suburban police department arming Kia, Hyundai drivers with anti-theft devices

Amid a spike in vehicle thefts, a suburban police department is arming drivers with a device to protect themselves.

It all stems from a TikTok challenge that has led to Hyundai and Kia drivers being targeted by thieves.

A nationwide surge in thefts of certain Hyundai and Kia models has been linked directly to a TikTok challenge showing how easy it is to steal them using a USB drive.

In response, police in west suburban Maywood have partnered up with the makers of "The Club."

"The Club" is an anti-theft device that locks onto steering wheels — making it impossible for thieves to drive the car away without the key.

The company supplied Maywood with a limited supply of "The Club" to give to any resident who owns Kia or Hyundai models at risk of getting stolen.

To get a free one, Maywood residents just have to show proof they own a Kia model year between 2011 and 2022, or a Hyundai model year between 2016 and 2021.

The Maywood Police Department has about 50 devices.

They will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.