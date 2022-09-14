Suburban teen receives surprise of a lifetime from Staley Da Bear

A 14-year-old suburban teen received a very special surprise Wednesday afternoon.

Kaylah Gonzalez is a cancer survivor from South Elgin, and her last treatment for leukemia will be in November.

But this weekend — she will be heading up north on an all expense paid trip to see the Bears and Packers.

Staley Da Bear had the job of surprising the teenage super-fan and her family.

This is another great example of the partnership between the Chicago Bears and Advocate Health.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Kaylah tells us it's been a long couple years. She's had hospital stays, ups and downs, but her mom says this is such a great way to celebrate the end nearing of her daughter's treatments.

The whole family will also send off the Bears Saturday from Halas hall.

Kaylah is also hoping to meet her number one player — Justin Fields.