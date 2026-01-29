Suburban tutor arrested after juvenile sexual abuse investigation: police

The Brief Brett Smith, 43, was arrested after Orland Park police investigated allegations of sexual abuse involving a juvenile. Police said Smith used multiple aliases while advertising private tutoring services on social media. He is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and is scheduled for a court appearance Friday.



A suburban Chicago man was arrested Wednesday after police investigated allegations of sexual abuse involving a juvenile, authorities said.

What we know:

Brett Smith, 43, was arrested following an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving a juvenile and the advertising of private tutoring services on social media, according to Orland Park police.

Pictured is Brett Smith, 43. (Orland Park PD )

Smith turned himself in at the Orland Park Police Department after detectives were unable to locate him at his residence, police said.

The investigation began after parents hired a tutor who identified himself as BJ S. McAuliffe to tutor their child, according to police.

Authorities said the parents later became concerned when the name associated with a requested bank payment appeared as Brett Smith.

Police said the parents searched online for Brett Smith, also known as Brett Zagorac, and found news articles and videos referencing prior allegations involving children. The parents then contacted Orland Park police, who began investigating.

Authorities determined Zagorac legally changed his name to Brett Smith and used several aliases when advertising tutoring services, including BJ S., BJ Smith and BJ S. McAuliffe, police said.

Detectives also determined there was probable cause that Smith engaged in sexual contact with a juvenile, according to police.

What's next:

Smith is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 1 felony, police said.

He is expected to be transported to the Bridgeview Courthouse on Friday for a first court appearance.

Anyone who believes they, their child or a child under their care may have been a victim of Smith is urged to contact the law enforcement agency where the incident occurred.