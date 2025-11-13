Suburban university finds football player's report of racism credible

The Brief Aurora University found freshman Brook Williams’ report credible after he said two teammates used racial slurs and referenced George Floyd. The players’ punishment was reduced to racial sensitivity training. Williams left the school, losing his scholarship, and says the incident and retaliation left lasting emotional harm. His family is seeking accountability and exploring legal options; the university declined to comment, citing privacy laws.



There is new attention being drawn to the case of a Aurora University freshman who says two teammates used racist language toward him in August.

Now, the focus is on what happens next.

The backstory:

Brook Williams, 18, says two teammates used racial slurs and made a reference to George Floyd inside an off-campus house, leaving him scared.

Aurora University opened an investigation and interviewed witnesses. The school determined Williams’ report was credible.

The university said he faced a hostile environment based on race. It said it could not release names because of federal privacy laws.

Williams remained on the team during the investigation, as did the two accused players. His mother said a coach told players to "be humble" and that the situation would "blow over."

Williams and his family say retaliation began before the university announced its first punishment. Williams said his plays were skipped during film sessions and that some of his equipment went missing. His family later saw photos showing the items back in his locker.

The university initially suspended the two players for the rest of the season. They appealed. The school upheld its finding that Williams’ account was credible but reduced the punishment. The players must now complete racial sensitivity training and can return in January. The university did not say whether more action is possible.

Williams left Aurora University weeks later. He lost his $60,000 scholarship. Because the university is private, his credits are not transferable.

He is now working two jobs and plans to enroll elsewhere in January. He is also in therapy. His mother said he "shut down" after the incident. His father said it "dimmed his light."

Dig deeper:

Many people online questioned why Williams did not stay at the university.

Derrick Brooms, who leads the Black Men’s Research Institute at Morehouse College and studies Black college students, said what looks like toughness from the outside can mask real harm on the inside.

He said football programs often describe themselves as families, which can make targeted behavior even more damaging. It can also break a student’s trust and sense of safety, he said.

Another common question online was why no other Black players came forward. Williams said no other players of color were in the room that night.

Brooms said students have different experiences and levels of comfort.

"We do not know what others went through," he said. "We cannot question someone for speaking up because others did not."

Campus researchers say students often assess their own risk. Some call this "healthy paranoia" or "cultural mistrust." It means students think, "If it can happen to him, it can happen to me."

Studies show this pattern also affects Latino, Asian, first-generation, queer, and low-income students who feel outside the main group on campus.

Brooms said parents can help by talking honestly with young people about bias, teaching real self-worth, and showing them how to ask for help early. He said those steps can help students feel less alone.

What's next:

Williams’ family says they want accountability from the university. They also say they are speaking with the NAACP and exploring legal options.

The university declined to comment on possible legal claims and said privacy laws limit what it can share about individual disciplinary actions.

Williams says he wants to keep moving forward, but the hardest part is feeling like he has to start over. Experts say harm like this often lasts long after the incident itself.

He still asks the same questions he started with: "Am I enough? What did I do to deserve this?"

