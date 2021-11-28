Suburbanites celebrate Hanukkah in Aurora with menorah lighting at Fox Valley Mall

article

The first night of Hanukkah was celebrated in Aurora with a drive-in ceremony at a mall.

The faithful joined Rabbi Mendy Goldstein of the Chabad Jewish Center to light a giant menorah on Sunday night in a parking lot at Fox Valley Mall.

The City of Aurora said the mall's location on Route 59 allowed people from Aurora, Naperville and other nearby communities to celebrate at this first-of-its-kind event.

The Chabad Jewish Center has events planned for each evening during Hanukkah, including a family fun day and a menorah car parade.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS