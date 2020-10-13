Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett tells senators she's not Scalia, but her own judge

Senate Judiciary Committee members began questioning Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on the second day of confirmation hearings — covering everything from health care, to legal precedent, and even the presidential election.

Barrett said Tuesday that she is an "originalist" when it comes to interpreting the U.S. Constitution, meaning she believes that the meaning of law does not change over time. And though she has been compared to her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, Barrett said she would serve with her own perspective and experience on the high court.

"I interpret its text as text, and I understand it to have the meaning that it had at the time people ratified it. So that meaning doesn't change over time, and it's not up to me to update it or infuse my own policy views into it," Barrett said.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who is presiding over the hearings, asked Barrett about her comparison to Scalia, even being dubbed by some as a “female Scalia.”

"I would say that Justice Scalia was obviously a mentor, and as I said when I accepted the president's nomination, that his philosophy is mine, too," Barrett answered. "He was a very eloquent defender of originalism."

She continued: "But I want to be careful to say that if I'm confirmed, you would not be getting Justice Scalia, you would be getting Justice Barrett. And that's so because originalists don't always agree."

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett arrives to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Oct. 13, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Barrett, President Donald Trump’s pick to fill the vacancy left after the passing of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was sworn in Monday and told the panel that Americans “deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as they are written.”

On Tuesday, the 22 senators on the committee will each get 30 minutes to question Barrett. The hearing will then follow-up with a second round of 20 minute questions.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., discussed the issue of abortion and pressed Barrett on whether she thinks Roe vs. Wade was wrongly decided — the landmark Supreme Court case which protects a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

Barrett said she can't comment on aspects of pending cases that may come before the court.

"I completely understand why you are asking the question, but again, I can’t pre-commit, or say, ‘yes, I’m going in with some agenda,’ because I’m not," Barrett said. "I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come."

The four days of statements and testimony are being held amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic just three weeks before Election Day.

In the opening session of the hearings, Democratic senators painted Barrett as a threat to the Affordable Care Act and many Americans' health care — while Republican senators called her a thoughtful judge and defended her credentials and record.

Graham told reporters late in the day that she is a “slam dunk” based on her qualifications. Barrett received the highest rating — “well-qualified” — from the American Bar Association.

Republicans appeared to have the votes to confirm the 48-year-old conservative judge to a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court, barring any major development.

Barrett, a 48-year-old federal appeals court judge, told the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday that she is “forever grateful” for Ginsburg’s trailblazing path as a woman.

“No one will ever take her place. I will be forever grateful for the path she marked and the life she led,” Barrett said. But she is resolved to maintain the perspective of her mentor, Scalia, and “apply the law as written."

If confirmed, Barrett would move the balance of the court to a 6-3 conservative majority.

Some senators participated remotely and the hearing room itself was arranged with public health concerns in mind. California Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee and a committee member, participated remotely from her Senate office due to virus concerns. She called the session “reckless,” saying it should have been postponed.

“This hearing has brought together more than 50 people to sit inside of a closed-door room for hours while our nation is facing a deadly airborne virus,” Harris said Monday. She added that Barrett replacing Ginsburg “would undo her legacy.”

Republicans, who control the Senate, have been pushing forward at a rapid pace before Nov. 3 to secure Trump's nominee and hear a high-profile challenge to the Affordable Care Act and any election-related legal challenges. Meanwhile, Democrats have been looking for ways to delay the fast-track confirmation by raising concerns about the safety of meeting during the pandemic.

Graham said in his opening remarks Monday that “the Senate is doing its duty constitutionally” by going ahead with the hearings. He said Barrett is in a “category of excellence” as a law professor and legal scholar.

Graham acknowledged the hearings are likely to be contentious, but said he hopes they do not replicate the divisive hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh. “She doesn’t deserve that,″ Graham said. ”The American people I don’t believe deserve a repeat of those episodes.”

Feinstein on Monday described the late Ginsburg as someone who broke down barriers for women in America during her career, noting that Ginsburg's confirmation hearing was the first she participated in after being elected to the Senate. Feinstein, the top Democrat on the panel, said the “stakes are extraordinarily high for the American people” regarding health care coverage.

Feinstein added that Trump has promised to appoint justices who will vote to undo the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. The Trump administration is challenging the law in a case that will be heard by the Supreme Court on Nov. 10.

Among Republicans, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, dismissed warnings Barrett will undo the Obama-era health care law as “outrageous.”

In 2017, Trump nominated Barrett to fill the vacant seat on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, a jurisdiction that covers Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Barrett was previously considered for the Supreme Court, among those on a list to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2018. Trump ultimately chose to nominate Kavanaugh.

Outside groups are pushing Democrats to make a strong case against what they call an illegitimate confirmation, when people are already voting in some states — saying the winner of the presidency should make the pick.

Graham scheduled a committee vote for 9 a.m. Thursday, the last day of hearings. Barrett’s nomination is expected to be brought up for a vote at that meeting and then delayed for a week, per committee rules.

No Supreme Court justice has ever been confirmed so close to a presidential election.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.