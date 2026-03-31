Buffalo Grove woman accused of $3.5M fraud scheme targeting multiple victims

The Brief Federal prosecutors say Tatiana Bazer scammed victims out of at least $3.5 million through false claims tied to immigration services, Ukraine projects, and personal emergencies. The indictment details how she used fake bank records, checks, and wire transfers — and even impersonated FBI agents — to keep the scheme going. Bazer, 40, has pleaded not guilty to multiple fraud and impersonation charges and is due back in court April 21.



A suburban Chicago woman is accused of scamming multiple people out of millions of dollars in a scheme that lasted several years.

The backstory:

Tatiana Bazer, 40, of Buffalo Grove, allegedly carried out the scheme from late 2021 through early 2026, convincing people to give her money by making up stories about how it would be used, according to a federal indictment.

Prosecutors say Bazer told people their money would go toward things like immigration services, projects in Ukraine, or short-term loans to help her out of personal situations, including a supposed shoplifting arrest or claims that she needed money to access frozen bank accounts that didn’t actually exist.

Some people handed over hundreds of thousands of dollars. Instead of using the money the way she said she would, investigators say Bazer spent much of it on herself, including purchases tied to luxury items.

To keep people from getting suspicious, Bazer allegedly sent fake documents, including bank statements showing millions of dollars, checks that weren’t real, and wire transfer confirmations that made it look like money was on the way.

In some cases, she even signed agreements promising to pay people back within a certain timeframe, even though prosecutors say she never planned to follow through.

The indictment also laid out specific examples, including a $100,000 wire transfer from one victim, a $500,000 check image sent by text, and smaller payments sent through apps like Zelle, Western Union, and Cash App.

After learning she was under investigation, prosecutors say Bazer took things a step further. She pretended to be FBI agents, a prosecutor, and a defense attorney. She allegedly used those fake identities to convince people their money would be returned and, in some cases, to get even more money from them.

What's next:

Bazer is charged with seven counts of wire fraud and two counts of impersonating a federal law enforcement officer. She has pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison for each fraud count and up to three years for each impersonation charge. Prosecutors are also trying to recover at least $3.5 million.

She is scheduled to be back in court on April 21, 2026.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is encouraged to contact the FBI at TBazerVictims@fbi.gov.