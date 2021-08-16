Surveillance video shows suspects in fatal shooting of 70-year-old Chicago woman

New surveillance video shows a deadly carjacking on Chicago's Far South Side that left a 70-year-old woman dead.

Yvonne Ruzich was a fixture in Hegewisch.

For years, she had worked the early morning shift at a neighborhood deli and was sitting in her car early Monday morning — waiting for her boss to unlock the door — when she was killed.

Her boyfriend says Ruzich was a retired streets and sanitation worker who wanted to stay busy.

Yvonne Ruzich and her boyfriend

Surveillance video shows Ruzich parked in her car at 4:25 a.m. talking to her stepson in another car when two men get out of a vehicle behind her.

In what appears to be a botched carjacking, they begin shooting into Ruzich’s car as she speeds away. She was apparently hit and then lost control of the car a block south, striking a pole.

The gunmen chased her down and shot her five more times before fleeing the scene.

All day long, a steady stream of customers, family and stunned Hegewisch residents have been leaving flowers in front of the deli. A hand written sign in front reads, "if you use a gun to kill an innocent lady you’re a coward."

No one was in custody for the shooting, police said.