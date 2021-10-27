Suspect fires shots from vehicle, striking 2 men in North Lawndale: police
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in North Lawndale Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue.
At about 6:30 p.m., a 35-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were on the street when a light colored vehicle pulled up, and a suspect from inside fired shots, police said.
The 35-year-old was shot in both legs and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
The 46-year-old was shot in the right foot and was transported to the hospital in good condition.
Area Four detectives continue to investigate.