Suspect fires shots from vehicle, striking 2 men in North Lawndale: police

Two men were shot in North Lawndale Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue.

At about 6:30 p.m., a 35-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were on the street when a light colored vehicle pulled up, and a suspect from inside fired shots, police said.

The 35-year-old was shot in both legs and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The 46-year-old was shot in the right foot and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

Advertisement

Area Four detectives continue to investigate.

