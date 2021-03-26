Suspect found, arrested at hospital after officer-involved shooting in Calumet City

A suspect has been arrested after firing shots at a Calumet City police officer Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:50 p.m., the officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 500 block of Jeffrey Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old Calumet City man, exited his vehicle and pointed a firearm at the officer.

The officer discharged his firearm, striking the offender.

Police say the offender fled on foot from the officer and fired his weapon multiple times at the officer.

The offender then ran back to his vehicle and fled the area.

The offender was later located at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, Ind.

The offender has been arrested and is being held pending charges.

The offender’s firearm was recovered from the scene.

