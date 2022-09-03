Suspect leads Illinois State Police on pursuit after shooting person on I-94

One person was injured, and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting on Interstate 94 in Cook County Friday night.

At about 10:18 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to an expressway shooting on I-94 near 26th Street.

One person was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

ISP identified the suspect vehicle using Automated License Plate Reader technology.

The suspect vehicle was eventually located, and a pursuit ensued.

One suspect was then taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact ISP at (847) - 294-4400.

You can also email ISP at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.