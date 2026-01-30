Suspect sought after attempted abduction of student near Dolton school: officials

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect after an attempted abduction of a student walking to Lincoln Elementary School in Dolton on Wednesday morning. The incident happened near 142nd Street and Cottage Grove; the suspect is described as a tall, dark-skinned, bald Black man. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



Police are searching for a suspect after an attempted abduction of a student walking to Lincoln Elementary School in Dolton on Wednesday morning, officials said.

What we know:

The incident occurred near 142nd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

The student and a parent were interviewed by law enforcement and provided a description of the suspect as a tall, dark-skinned, bald Black man, officials said.

No additional details about the incident or the suspect have been released.

What they're saying:

"We want to emphasize that student safety is our highest priority. We strongly encourage families to review safety plans with their children, including walking in groups when possible, staying aware of their surroundings, and seeking help from trusted adults or businesses if they feel unsafe," Interim Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mable Alfred said in part. "Please take time today to speak with your child about personal safety and encourage them to report any concerns to a trusted adult right away."

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.