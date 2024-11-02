Suspect sprayed 2 Chicago police officers with fire extinguisher in Englewood: CPD

The Brief A suspect sprayed two Chicago police officers with a fire extinguisher while they were in their squad car early Saturday morning in the 5900 block of South Ashland Avenue. The officers inhaled fumes from the extinguisher and received treatment from first responders at the scene before being released. No arrests have been made, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.



A suspect sprayed two Chicago police officers with a fire extinguisher while they were in their squad car early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. in the 5900 block of S Ashland Avenue, in the Englewood neighborhood.

The officers were sitting in the car when the suspect approached them and discharged the extinguisher into the vehicle, causing the officers to inhale the fumes, according to Chicago police.

First responders treated the officers at the scene, and they were released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.