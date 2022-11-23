Suspect throws brick through suburban church window

La Grange Park police are investigating after a brick was thrown through a window of a church this week.

According to police, an unknown offender, or offenders, threw a landscape brick through a window on the northeast corner of The Village Church located at 1150 Meadowcrest Rd.

The incident occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A footwear smear was located on an office chair directly adjacent to the broken window, police said.

Nothing appears to be missing from the church.

La Grange Park police said the department has taken two additional reports in the last two weeks of suspicious activity.

One was prior to a church service taking place. The second was when it appeared a door was left unsecured at the church after hours.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to check their security camera footage for potential video of this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (708) 352-7711 ext. 207.



