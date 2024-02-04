Suspected mail thief arrested after jumping from third-floor window in Hyde Park: police

A suspected mail thief in Hyde Park was apprehended by Chicago police after fleeing and leaping from a third-floor residence.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of E 54th Street.

Police were initially called for a suspicious man checking mailboxes and stealing mail with a key in the area.

Officers arrived and found the man in a lobby before he took off upstairs and forced his way into a residence on the third floor, police say.

He then jumped from the third-floor onto the ground level where he was apprehended.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and was in serious condition.

It's unknown what charges he will face at this time. The investigation continues.