Suspected tornado reported in central Illinois amid storms
EDINBURG, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a suspected tornado was reported in central Illinois as severe thunderstorms moved through portions of the state.
The National Weather Service says it received a report of a tornado Monday night near the Christian County community of Edinburg, about 175 miles southwest of Chicago.
No injuries were reported.
WCIA-TV reports Christian County emergency management officials plan to have crews out Tuesday to assess damage. The storms also caused scattered power outages.