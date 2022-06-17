Suspects carjacking victims in Bridgeport: police

Chicago police are warning residents about carjackings and thefts that have occurred in Bridgeport this month.

In each incident, the offenders approached the victims while they were either inside their vehicles or had just exited their vehicles.

The offenders would then display a handgun before taking their vehicles and property, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

600 block of West 29th Street on June 14 at 3:30 a.m.

2900 block of South Lowe Avenue on June 14 at 12:30 a.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Chicago police described the offenders as two Black males, 17-35 years old. They were roughly 6-feet tall.

If anyone has information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area One at (312) 747-8382.