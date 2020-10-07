Suspects face murder charges after woman in Rogers Park shooting dies

article

Two alleged gunmen accused in a 2015 Rogers Park shooting that left a woman hurt are now facing murder charges following the woman’s recent death.

Carla Martinez was left paralyzed from the neck down when she was shot in the back as John Parker and Deandre Loveless aimed for a passenger in the car she driving, Cook County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Parker, 23, and Loveless, 27, were initially charged with attempted murder in 2016.

Deandre Loveless | Cook County sheriff’s office

But after Martinez, 42, died April 21 from the injuries she suffered in the Sept. 26, 2015, shooting, the charges were upgraded.

A Cook County judge ordered Parker and Loveless held without bail.

Advertisement

Both men were expected back in court Oct. 27.